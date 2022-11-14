 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Justin Deshawn Mack, 27, of Bellwood, Illinois, faces charges of stalking, false imprisonment, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possess amphetamine/LSD/psilocin. 

