Juvenile shot in hand Tuesday morning

  • 0

A juvenile was shot in the hand in the predawn hours of Tuesday morning, according to a Kenosha Police Department Facebook post.

The incident occurred at 1:40 a.m. at the 6500 block of 18 Avenue. KPD, along with the Kenosha Sheriff's department, pursued a possible suspect vehicle from the area of the shooting into Racine.

The vehicle eluded police. 

The KPD Facebook post indicated there was no more information on the incident. 

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call 262-656-7333.

