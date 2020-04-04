KABA names new executive committee directors

The Kenosha Area Business Alliance has named new directors to serve on the board and executive committee. They were announced on March 27, the date of the originally scheduled annual meeting.
They include:
- Ayesha Ahmed, general counsel and vice president of human resources with Nexus Pharmaceuticals.
- Jens Emerson, vice president of finance with Froedtert South.
- Anthony Jefferson, owner of Five-State Moving Company.
- Jim Kinney, chairman and chief executive officer with State Bank of the Lakes
- Chris Weyker, chief executive officer with KAC
- Joel Burow, manager special accounts and business development with WEC Energy Group.
- Pauil- Grekowicz, general manager of MTI, AJ Kegg, president of Horizon Systems Machining.
- Maureen Sorensen, plant manager of Rust-Oleum
