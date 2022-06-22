KAC to host annual Backyard Bags tournament

The Kenosha Achievement Center will host its annual Backyard Bags tournament at its main building, located at 1218 79th St., July 17 at 12 p.m.

The tournament is set up as a double elimination bracket, and volunteers will be on-site to facilitate fair and orderly game play.

"This is a special event for us because it's one of the few public events we hold on the KAC grounds," KAC director of development Beth Bender said in an email. "Our backyard garden is gorgeous, thanks to our staff agribusiness specialist and Gardenworks participants, and we love the chance to show it off."

Teams must pay $30 to enter into the tournament, which also includes a hot dog meal, water and entry into a drawing. The fee for spectators is $5. Beer and soda will be available for purchase, and additional games and entertainment will be available for children and families.

First prize is a custom bag and board set and the team's names engraved on the KAC champion trophy. Other prizes for top teams will include Kingfish tickets and a Nestle Toll House goodie basket.

KAC held its first Bags Tournament in 2015, and has only grown as a staple summer activity in Kenosha. Proceeds from the event help support programs for people with disabilities.

"The Bags Tournament is a chance for a relaxing afternoon enjoying a bit of friendly competition and being out in the sunshine," Bender said. "The funds raised help us provide services to people with disabilities in the Kenosha Area which include early childhood services, employment training and transportation."

