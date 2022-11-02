KAFASI to hold 18th annual Bowls 'n Bakers event Nov. 9

Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services Inc. brings back its biggest fundraiser, Bowls ‘n Bakers, for another year of soup sampling, raffles and fellowship at the Parkway Chateau, 12304 75th St., Nov. 9., 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The event, which has been held for 18 years, will feature soups from restaurants across the county, such as the Wilmot Stage Stop and Bender’s Bar and Grill, for people to sample.

The price for all-you-can-eat soup is $25, or $20 for ages 60 and older. A drive-thru option will also be available with prices set at $5 per soup or five soups for $20.

Those in attendance can also vote for their favorite soup.

“If you want to go and enjoy some good soup, come join us and have some fun,” said Ron Tatum, executive director of the Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services.

Two tickets to the Dec. 4 Packers-Bears game will be raffled, in addition a number of baskets at the event. Raffle tickets tickets are $5 for one ticket and $20 for five tickets. Tickets are available at the door, or at the KAFASI office, 7730 Sheridan Road.

All proceeds go toward supporting the charitable operations of the organization, including Meals on Wheels, volunteer transportation and family support.

“It’s very important (to support the event), number one because it’s a community initiative and there’s great soup,” Tatum said. “But more importantly, it’s a community initiative that is focusing on a demographic that I feel is becoming the unserved and underserved.”

Tatum said the fundraiser helps supplement some of the funding received through grants to continue to provide services for older adults.

“We have seniors right now who are making really difficult decisions on a daily basis, whether to pay for medication or food, particularly now with the way the economy is and the inflation is, so that it’s really home with us, and what are what we are about here at KAFASI,” Tatum said. “(The fundraiser) sort of supplements a lot of (grants) and some some of the extra things that we can do as far as bringing our services to those in the aging community (which is) our target audience.”

Tatum said people who cannot attend the event but still want to help can call Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services at 262-658-3508. More information on the nonprofit can be found on its website kafasi.org.