Katalina's Day to bring support for child in need

After tragically losing both of her parents in July, 7-year-old Katalina Shope will be showered in love and donations on Saturday for Katalina's Day.

From noon to 3 p.m. at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 2223 51st St., community members are invited to join Shope and God's Kitchen of Kenosha for a day of free food and bouncy houses.

"I just want to show her how good God is and how good our community is," said Arnetta Griffin, owner of God's Kitchen.

Shope's mom died in July after years of battling with a drug addiction, and roughly nine days later her dad died by suicide. She now lives with her grandmother.

After being approached and asked for assistance by a young community member, Griffin became involved in organizing the event for Shope.

"She is so excited," Griffin said. "I met with her and her grandma and she is so excited."

Clothing, sizes 6x to 8, and monetary donations will be accepted at the event to support Shope. Prior to the event, donations for a bike, roller skates and day bed, which were all requested in an event flyer, were made to her.

"I really believe that this is gonna be powerful," Griffin said. "To see how everybody comes together to help someone else (and) how God uses everybody to help someone else. My heart really goes out to hear and her grandma."

For more information on volunteering or helping to support God's Kitchen, which is the organization supplying the free food, contact Arnetta Griffin via phone 262-997-7136 or via email at godskitchenofkenosha@gmail.com. God's Kitchen of Kenosha can also be found on Facebook @GodsKitchenOfKenosha.