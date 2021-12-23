Kathryn "Kathy" M. Ladewig

Sept. 17, 1948—Nov. 24, 2021

FLORISSANT, MO — Kathryn (Kathy) M. [ya%]Ladewig, 73, of Florissant, MO, passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri.

Kathy was born in Kenosha on September 17, 1948, the daughter of the late Joseph and Alice (Luba) Lesko. She was educated in Kenosha schools and attended Mary D. Bradford High School.

She married Darwin G. Ladewig on August 23, 1967.

She retired from Chrysler in 1999 after 26 years of employment. She moved with her husband to Florissant, Missouri, in 2001 to escape Wisconsin winters and to be closer to their son. Outside of work, Kathy enjoyed golf, bowling, fishing, and driving her Corvette. She was always up for a game of cribbage or Scrabble, probably because almost no one could beat her at the latter.

Survivors include her husband, Darwin; a son and daughter-in-law: Scott Ladewig and Kristin Smith of Saint Peters, MO; her brothers: Richard Lesko of Kenosha, WI, and James F. Lesko of Winterhaven, CA. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Marion Larney; and her brother, Thomas Lesko.

In accordance with Kathy’s wishes, there will not be a memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to consider making a donation to the Humane Society of Missouri (ldwg.co////kathygift) or to your local Humane Society or pet shelter.

