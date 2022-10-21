Keith Andrew Townsend, 34, of Elcho, faces charges of bail jumping, and violation of harassment injunction or order.
Forty years after opening Fred's Burgers — the Burlington restaurant with the "world's best burger" — Fred Mabson is being remembered as a successful business owner who never stopped trying to improve his place. He died suddenly, at the age of 81, Oct. 10.
Coopers Uptown has announced it will open to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at noon with normal business hours beginning the next day.
After more than 20 years, two add-ons and three renovations, Chiappetta Shoes’ current store at 6821 39th Ave. has been “maxed out,” according…
Carter Gilmore thought he had a breakthrough game last January. As playing time dwindled, he knew he had to make an impression.
Kenosha Police arrested a driver who had been asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle but upon waking up struck the passenger’s side of an office…
One of two suspects sought for a mass shooting outside an Uptown Kenosha bar last month has been arrested in Georgia.
The path to playing time with the Badgers is loaded, but recruit Lola Schumacher is unfazed. “I thrive on competition," she said.
A south side Kenosha grocery store has received state recognition for outstanding diverse and inclusive hiring practices earlier this week.
The Badgers athletic department released a statement in support of the volleyball players.
A very special Kenosha girl was showered in love and donations over the weekend.
