Kelly holds off Stricker

Jerry Kelly of Madison won the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship for the second time in three years Sunday in Akron, Ohio, breaking away with two late birdies to beat defending champion Steve Stricker by two strokes.

Kelly closed with a 2-under 68, taking the outright lead with a 15-foot birdie putt from the fringe on the par-5 16th and running in a 10-footer on the par-4 17th. He finished at 11-under 269 on Firestone's South Course.

“The first major is awesome, but the second one, even more validation,” Kelly said. “I’m really excited to go back to Sawgrass next March. That was a big piece of the desire in winning this tournament. That’s one of those great things that we have with our majors that we can get to go play at the high point of golf. I’m really excited about that.”

The 55-year-old Kelly won with wife Carol looking on. Last year, she had surgery to remove her right kidney after doctors found a cancerous mass.

“I mean, just the fact that she’s here this week,” Kelly said. “It may not be our normal restaurant-laden place or the hotel that is our favorite on tour, but the golf course is that special and she’s like, `You know what, I want to be there for you, I love that golf course, it’s really cool just to be out there.’”

Kelly also won at Firestone in August 2020 and finished second last year. The Madison, Wisconsin, player has 10 PGA Tour Champions victories, also winning the Principal Charity Classic last month in Iowa, after winning three times on the PGA Tour.

• Winless for more than two years, Xander Schauffele picked up his fourth win in the last 12 months Sunday when he overcame a rough patch in the middle of his round with two key birdies and a par save for an even-par 70 to win the Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland.

Next up is another test on Scottish soil, this one the purest of all, the British Open at St. Andrews. Schauffele heads to the home of golf as among the hottest players in the world.

It was the first time the PGA Tour co-sanctioned a European tour event.

“It's just an honor to win the first one,” said Schauffele, who now has seven career titles on the PGA Tour.

Cycling

A solo attack by Bob Jungels gave him his first Tour de France stage victory on the first Alpine finish of this year’s race, while two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar retained the leader’s yellow jersey after the ninth stage on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Jungels, who rides for the AG2R Citroën Team, set off on his own with almost 65 kilometers (40 miles) remaining of the mountainous 193-kilometer (120-mile) route from Aigle in Switzerland to the ski resort of Châtel les Portes du Soleil.

The Luxembourg native had time to sit up and stretch out his arms before punching the air in delight as he crossed the line 22 seconds ahead of Jonathan Castroviejo and 26 ahead of Carlos Verona.

The victory crowns a comeback for Jungels following a year to forget. He struggled with back problems and then a head injury suffered in a crash at the beginning of last season and then missed the Tour and the Summer Olympics after undergoing surgery.

Motorsports

Georgia native Austin Hill claimed his second NASCAR Xfinity win of the season, leading an eight-car train across the line at Atlanta Motor Speedway to set off a raucous celebration in front of the home folks Saturday in Hampton, Ga.

The 28-year-old Xfinity rookie is from Winston, a small town about an hour's drive from the high-banked track that he considers home.

After a pair of runner-up Truck Series finishes at Atlanta in 2020 and ‘21, and another second-place showing behind Ty Gibbs in the track’s spring Xfinity race, Hill finally crossed the line first at the 1.54-mile trioval.

Morning storms wiped out qualifying and practice, but Hill saw plenty of blue skies when he climbed out his No. 21 Chevy in front of the main grandstand.

• Part-time driver Parker Kligerman held off points leader Zane Smith to win the NASCAR Truck Series race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on Saturday in Lexington, Ohio.

Kligerman led 56 of the 67 laps on the 2.258-mile circuit, winning by 0.119 seconds in the No. 75 Henderson Motorsports Chevrolet. It was his third career win in the series and first in five years.