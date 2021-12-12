Kenosha Achievement Center announces cookie baking kits, holiday flavor, available

The Kenosha Achievement Center, which works to empower individuals of all abilities, has announced that Kenosha Awesome Cookies is offering cookie baking kits in a special holiday flavor.
Dark Chocolate Peppermint Crunch is now available in limited quantities. The special flavor is packaged in 16-oz. jars for the price of $6.50/jar. There are only 200 jars available and are expected to sell quickly.
In addition, Kenosha Awesome Cookies offers the following flavors in both 32-oz jars for $10/jar and 16-oz jars for $6.50/jar: Dark Chocolate, Peanut Butter, M&M, White Chocolate Lemon, and Triple Chocolate Chip.
Cookie kits can be purchased by calling 262-658-9500, emailing kenoshaawesomecookies@thekac.com or by downloading and order form at: https://thekac.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/KACookies-Order-Form.pdf.