Kenosha area business growth and events bright for 2022

After a couple rocky years during which businesses of all kinds hunkered down then tentatively reopened as safely as possible, the outlook is considerably brighter, say area business organization spokespersons.

Kenosha Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber had a solid 2021 with new memberships on the rise for 2022 as well, reports Dave Strash, president of the Kenosha Chamber of Commerce.

“Our current total membership stands at 685,” he said. “We had 72 new members join the Chamber in 2021 with an additional 11 joining as of February of this year.”

Earlier this month, the Chamber hosted a return of its two-day Health and Home Expo in the field house at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside for the first time since February, 2020. In June 2021, the Expo was moved outdoors for a one-day event at which 60 vendors exhibited.

Strash noted that other Chamber events this year will include its annual scholarship golf outing and fishing charter.

“We are also bringing back our Business to Business Expo this fall,” Strash said.

Kenosha Area Tourism Corp/Visit Kenosha

In 2021 the Kenosha Area Convention & Visitors Bureau change its brand name to Visit Kenosha. Visit Kenosha also entered into an agreement with the Lakeshore Business Improvement District to provide marketing, event, and business support for the Downtown Area, According to Meridith Jumisko, Visit Kenosha public relations director.

As events returned and venues reopened, several business sectors bounded back strongly in the City of Kenosha, Jumisko said.

“Hotel recovery was very strong, in part due to sports events,” Jumisko said. Among the popular highlights was the return of the Wisconsin Marathon, also known as “The Cheesiest Marathon,” which involved runners from all over the country and other countries as well, she said.

Jumisko said that a look-ahead for 2022, includes continuing to promote Kenosha to “key travel markets in the Midwest” and working with Carmichael Communications on upgrading the existing Downtown Kenosha Magazine to a 50-plus page periodical to be published quarterly.

Pleasant Prairie Bureau of Tourism

Michelle Williamson, executive director of the Pleasant Prairie Bureau of Tourism, outlined several high points for the village in the past year.

“It’s been wonderful to see the resiliency of the RecPlex, area hotels, and restaurants as they have navigated the challenges that the pandemic has created,” she said.

“Last summer there were music-based events at Prairie Springs Park, and plans are in the works to have them return,” she said.

In January of this year, despite “some bitter temperatures,” 150 guests enjoyed the annual Twelfth Night Holiday Tree Bonfire event. Held January 6th each year, the event included treats, giveaways and the sale of a commemorative ornament benefitting the Pleasant Prairie Historical Societies fundraising efforts to restore the 1932 Pirsch, Pleasant Prairie’s first fire engine.

“We also had a free raffle to select the first-ever Holiday Cheermeister who had the honor of lighting up the tree pile with the Pleasant Prairie Fire Department,” Williamson said.

Coming up in April, the Village of Pleasant Prairie will host its third annual Pleasant Prairie Egg Hunt & Giveaway featuring family-friendly activities while supporting local businesses.

“(The event) was established in 2020 as a way to get the word out about Village businesses that were open during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Williamson said.

Williamson encourages businesses and organizations interested in hosting events to contact the Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitors Bureau at (262) 771-1080 or info@VisitPleasantPrairie.com for more information.

