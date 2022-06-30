Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce to host Scholarship Golf Classic

The Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce (KACC) will host a Scholarship Golf Classic event on Monday, August 29 to raise money for college scholarships for graduating high school seniors.

The event will be held at the Kenosha Country Club, with registration starting at 10 a.m. The shotgun start will be at 11:15 a.m. and the event will conclude with a reception at 5 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will go toward college scholarships for Kenosha County high school seniors. Over the years, KACC has awarded thousands of dollars in scholarship funds to local high school students.

The KACC gives away a minimum of four $2,500 scholarships each year, according to Chamber President Dave Strash. This year, KACC has the resources to award five scholarships, thanks to the generosity of Chamber members, Strash said.

High school seniors apply to scholarships themselves and later undergo an interview process by a scholarship committee made up of some of KACC’s members. The scholarships are a Chamber member benefit, so scholarship recipients must have some connection to KACC to be eligible.

“We do try to find that connection,” Strash said. “This year, we had a young lady who applied and she put her parents place of business down, but they're not actually members. But we come to find out that her grandmother worked for a longtime member.”

The Golf Classic is one of multiple sponsorship events the Chamber has held this year. Other sponsorship events this year have included the Great Kenosha Raffle, a Chamber night with the Kenosha Kingfish and a charter fishing outing happening in July, according to Strash.

Strash said they are expecting a good turnout for the Golf Classic.

“Sponsorships are doing very well and we will not have a problem filling our golfer limit,” Strash said.

Each group of four must have at least one golfer from a Chamber member company. The game will be in scramble format.

The deadline for the $200 per person early registration is July 31. The normal registration is $225 per person with a deadline of August 19. The registration fee includes 18 holes of golf, a golf cart, lunch, reception and dinner, golf awards, hole-in-one contests, a putting contest and two mulligans.

To register, contact the Chamber by calling (262) 654-1234 or emailing info@kenoshaareachamber.com.

