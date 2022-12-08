Kenosha area to see snow, winter mix Friday morning

Old Man Winter is making a play to set up shop in Kenosha County for the season.

Kenosha area residents can expect some snow on their morning work commutes on Friday as variable amounts of snowfall are in the forecast, followed by a day of a rain and snow mix.

Paul Collar, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sullivan, said the morning snowfall they expect could reduce visibility for anyone on the road.

"We think there will be a period of some heavy snow during the morning," Collar said. "It's really going to be only in the morning hours, so that's when we're most concerned about, with some severely restricted visibility due to snowfall rates."

With that reduced visibility, Collar said drivers should allow themselves some extra time to drive to work.

Snow accumulations could vary widely based on proximity to the lake, according to Collar.

"Right near the lake, it could be as low as maybe a half an inch, (but) you get not that far inland (and) there's a couple inches, maybe the western side of the county would have closer to four inches," he said.

Conditions will ease into the afternoon, but there is still a chance of a combination of rain, snow and freezing rain.

There have been very few instances of snow sticking around in Kenosha so far this winter, but Collar said that it's not unusual to have a bare November or December.

"When you get into November and early December, to have bare ground is not unusual," Collar said. "We can have bare ground at Christmas. White Christmases aren't a guarantee so the fact that we really haven't had a sustainable snow cover at this point isn't really that unusual."

Collar said the real snowfall and winter weather is likelier to hit in January.

"The arctic air around here really takes hold in January and maybe the first half or first third of February," he said. "January into February, you're into the arctic air and that's when you really have the greatest likelihood of seeing that sustainable snowpack. But this time of year in December, it can it can run the gamut. In 2000, we had almost 50 inches of snow in December, so you never know."