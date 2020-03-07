Kenosha area women honored at Susan B. Anthony awards

The positive contributions of Kenosha area women for the betterment of the community were vividly portrayed at the 2020 Susan B. Anthony-Women of Influence Award banquet.

Hundreds attended Friday evening's celebratory program, held at Madrigrano Marina Shore.

Lifetime Achievement Awards were given to Gina Madrigrano Friebus and to the late Mary Lou Mahone. This year’s awards committee gave Friebus and Mahone the awards in recognition of their dedication to women’s equality.

Madrigrano, upon receiving the award, said she was stunned and speechless when she first learned of the honor several months ago.

“There were so many wonderful and incredible women in this county who could receive this award, so from the bottom of my heart, I truly thank you for ranking me with that list of women,” Madrigrano said.

Ardis Mosley, one of Mahone’s daughters, described her mother as “a warrior” who demonstrated her call to service by prioritizing her faith and commitments to family and community above all else.

“First and foremost, my mother’s life was faith,” Mosley said. “You could not challenge her in her faith in God. If you did, you would have the fight of your life. She instilled that in us.”