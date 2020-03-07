Kenosha area women honored at Susan B. Anthony awards

The positive contributions of Kenosha area women for the betterment of the community were vividly portrayed at the 2020 Susan B. Anthony-Women of Influence Award banquet.
Hundreds attended Friday evening's celebratory program, held at Madrigrano Marina Shore.
Lifetime Achievement Awards were given to Gina Madrigrano Friebus and to the late Mary Lou Mahone. This year’s awards committee gave Friebus and Mahone the awards in recognition of their dedication to women’s equality.
Madrigrano, upon receiving the award, said she was stunned and speechless when she first learned of the honor several months ago.
“There were so many wonderful and incredible women in this county who could receive this award, so from the bottom of my heart, I truly thank you for ranking me with that list of women,” Madrigrano said.
Ardis Mosley, one of Mahone’s daughters, described her mother as “a warrior” who demonstrated her call to service by prioritizing her faith and commitments to family and community above all else.
“First and foremost, my mother’s life was faith,” Mosley said. “You could not challenge her in her faith in God. If you did, you would have the fight of your life. She instilled that in us.”
Mosley, imparting the wisdom she received from her mom, also issued attendees a call to action to serve the community in any way possible.
“Kenosha, let’s wake up,” Mosley said. “Let’s be real about the situations we have in this city and correct them.”
Katherine Marks, community outreach coordinator with the city, also reflected on Mahone’s legacy in Kenosha. Marks described Mahone as “a virtuous woman of substance, elegance and a whole lot of sassiness.”
“Her life story forever shall stand as a testament to the power of love, compassion, joy and unwavering faith that she had in the God she believed in,” Marks said.
Other award winners who spoke at Friday’s gala included Sharon Pomaville, executive director of the Sharing Center, who was recognized for her role in a business, government or nonprofit organization.
“I ask for you to live well and to be kind to one another,” Pomaville said.
Patricia Demos of the Kenosha Unified School District, was presented with this year’s arts and education award. Demos reflected on the last 30 years of the district's family education program, which has impacted more than 16,000 parents since its introduction.
“From the very onset, community partners were established to bring knowledge on subjects to parents so that they could enhance their ability to develop healthy, thriving and confident children,” Demos said.
Laura Cox, owner of Acupuncture & Wellness of Wisconsin, was given this year’s Woman to Watch (Under 40) award. Although she is not a native to Kenosha, Cox thanked the community for welcoming her with open arms.
“This award really is not about me,” Cox said. “This award, to me, is about community. I’m the woman I am today because this community has risen up and shaped me into who I am. For me, that’s what this evening really is about.”