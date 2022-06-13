Kenosha Bible Church Celebrates Their 100th Year in the City With a Neighborhood Party

Kenosha Bible Church celebrated their 100th year in the city on Sunday, June 12th with their first outdoor service of the summer, followed by food, games, and entertainment for the entire community.

“We wanted to celebrate our 100th year by giving back to the community that has given us so much,” Shared Eric Barlow, who has been on staff at Kenosha Bible Church for ten years and played a pivotal role in organizing the 100th year celebration. All activities were family oriented and completely free of charge – Including face painting, balloon animals, several bouncy houses, arts and crafts, and many games which the children could play for prizes. Food was also provided completely free, with everything from brats to snow cones available for all to enjoy.

What is now known as Kenosha Bible Church first came to fruition in 1922, with about 100 attendees meeting at The Danish Brotherhood under the name The Gospel Center. By October of 1922, members of The Gospel Center had taken it upon themselves to build their first official building on 67th St and 20th Ave, created with salvaged lumber from Great Lakes Naval Base. In 1934 the congregation voted on a name change, and Kenosha Bible Church officially came to be.

“We are a family here,” Shared Trudy Kinney, who has been attending Kenosha Bible Church for 12 years, “Hopefully by hosting events like this we are able to show our community how much we are really here to help them.” While Sunday’s celebration was particularly special due to the 100th year milestone, this is not the first time Kenosha Bible Church has hosted such an event for their community.

“Before Covid, we had been hosting an annual neighborhood block party every year,” Shared Barlow, – The first annual neighborhood block party had taken place in 2016 with over 700 attendees. In addition to the annual block party, Kenosha Bible Church is heavily involved with Brass Community Elementary school, has worked with the Shalom Center, and has held food drives with Forest Park Elementary School. Kenosha Bible Church has been involved with Brass Community Elementary School since 2015 when they launched the Brass Mitten Project – Where Kenosha Bible Church came together and provided Christmas gifts to a total of 80 children and 19 families. “We want to provide, children especially, with a safe place where they can feel loved and supported,” shared Kinney.

Investing in Kenosha community’s youth has been a theme for Kenosha Bible Church throughout the past century. In 1957 Kenosha Bible Church introduced Pioneer Girls and Boys Brigade children clubs, which led to the church’s greatest period of growth to date, including the addition of a Christian Education wing. It was in 1975, following an abundance of hard work and prayer, that Kenosha Bible Church was finally able to send 32 youth and 6 sponsors to participate in their first National Youth Conference in Granby, Colorado.

“We are so blessed that God has allowed us to be here for 100 years in this community,” Said Barlow, “God willing we will be here for another 100 years, serving and loving on our community, because that is our mission.”

