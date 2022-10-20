Kenosha Bradford's Litkey fires Hole-in-One during golf playoffs

Ava Litkey recently finished a successful golf career for the Bradford Red Devils, culminating with an unforgettable postseason campaign.

On Oct. 3, Litkey hit a hole-in-one at the sectional meet held at Janesville Country Club.

The Southeast Conference champion this fall, Litkey hit a 9-iron onto the 131-yard 10th hole at Janesville.

The first hole-in-one of Litkey's life landed on the green, then took one bounce right into the hole.

The superintendent of Janesville CC was present for this and gave Ava the flag from the 10th pin as a congratulatory gift for her ace.

Ava finished her career at Bradford as a four-time sectional qualifier and three-time SEC First Team golfer.