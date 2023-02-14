Hearing wedding bells? Don't be alarmed-- it's just the Kenosha Bridal Showcase!

Back for its fourth year, the free event is every couple's one-stop shop for all-things wedding.

The showcase will be held Sunday at the Stella Hotel and Ballroom, 5706 Eighth Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vendors from jewelers to photographers, hotels to caterers will be present for couples to explore as they plan their big day.

"What I hear is when people are choosing their vendors, they don't know where to start. It's nice being able to have that face-to-face interaction," said Kelly Wells, Wisconn Valley Media Group marketing and events manager. "They really can find everything they need to plan their whole day during the fair."

A cash bar will be available, along with raffle prizes at every table, including gift cards and discounts for various services and businesses.

Pre-registration is required for the event. To pre-register and see a full list of vendors, visit Go.KenoshaNews.com/Bridal2023.

"It's a fun Sunday afternoon," Wells said. "It's a nice way to be able to help our local venues and vendors and local establishments to show off their services to both local couples and couples from outside the area."

The event is hosted by the Kenosha News/Wisconn Valley Media Group and sponsored by The Stella Hotel and Ballroom, Rasmussen Diamonds, and The DeKoven Center.