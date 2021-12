Christ the King Church in Downtown Kenosha will provide a free drive-up Christmas Eve dinner on Friday.

The church, located at 5934 Eighth Ave., will give turkey and ham dinners free of charge to anyone driving up at the church location for a pickup from noon to 3 p.m., as long as supplies last.

Runners will ask each vehicle to stop and will bring the meals to them.

For more information, contact Mary at the church office at 262-654-0457.

