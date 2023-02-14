After weeks of work put into gutting most of the former Kenosha the Civic Center building, 812 56th St., final demolition of the building began Monday afternoon.

The building, which was once a police station, and housed treasures such as a time capsule from the 1960s, will be reduced to rubble in a matter of days, according to Daniel Macemon of Macemon and Sons Inc.

The family-owned business, which is run by a group of brothers, will spend the next several weeks clearing and sorting through the rubble to recycle. Macemon estimates the site will be completely razed in another one to two months.

In its place, a new City Hall will be constructed, which is just one phase of the forward-looking Downtown Development plan. When the current Municipal Building, which houses the offices of City Hall, is finally leveled, the site, 625 52nd St., will be transformed into a park.