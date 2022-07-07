Kenosha Community Foundation awards scholarships to 16 students

The Board of Directors of the Kenosha Community Foundation awarded 16 students scholarships for 2022 from seven different scholarship programs.

The two recipients, who will each receive a $3,500 Herman and Virginia Gundlach Scholarship, are:

Kennedy Martinez, a graduate of Tremper High School, who plans to attend Carthage College.

Kiara Rios, a graduate of Reuther High School, who plans to attend the University of Wisconsin (UW) –Whitewater.

Over the last six years (2017-2022), 41 Kenosha County students have been awarded Gundlach scholarships to students who plan to pursue a two-year or four-year degree at an accredited Wisconsin college or university. Since this scholarship fund’s inception in 1996, the Foundation has awarded over $350,000 from the Herman and Virginia Gundlach Scholarship Fund to Kenosha county students.

The following five 2022 graduates of the Mary D. Bradford High School, are recipients of the Bradford High School Class of 1961 Scholarships:

Abigail Johnson, who plans to attend UW-Green Bay.

Christopher Lyons, who plans to attend UW-Whitewater.

Jordan Rudden, who plans to attend Concordia University.

Nathan Olson, who plans to attend Blackhawk Technical College.

Mylan Smith, who plans to attend Gateway Technical College.

Carlos Zavala, who plans to attend Gateway Technical College.

In 2016, members of the Bradford High School Class of 1961 established a scholarship fund at the Foundation to benefit students graduating from their alma mater and who plan to pursue a two-year or four-year degree at an accredited Wisconsin college or university.

Established in 2019, the Clay Davison Legacy Scholarship is awarded to Kenosha area students pursuing a post-secondary education degree in a mental health-related field of study. This year’s two recipients, each of whom will receive a $1,700 scholarship, are:

Gina Eschbach, a graduate of St Joseph’s Academy, who plans to attend UW-Parkside.

Tristin Jantz, a graduate of Westosha Central High School, who plans to attend UW-Stevens Point.

The 2022 recipient of the Rizzo Family Memorial Scholarship is Alec Schabowsky, a graduate of Bradford High School, who plans to study at UW-Madison in the fall of 2022.

The Rizzo Family Memorial Scholarship Fund was established by the Rizzo children in 2020 in memory of their father – Dr. Vincent C. Rizzo, their mother – Mary C. Rizzo, and their uncle – Dr. Michael J. Rizzo. This is the second year that the fund awarded the scholarship which goes to a resident of Kenosha County who is or will pursue post-secondary school studies in a health-related field.

The first recipients of the Colleen Deininger Aviation Scholarship, each of whom will receive $2,500, are:

Sarah Hamilton, who is currently attending Gateway Technical College.

Katherine Rauscher, a graduate of Wausau East High School, who plans to attend the University of Michigan-Houghton.

Colleen Deininger was a dedicated wife, mother, pilot, businesswoman, women's rights activist, teacher and golfer. The scholarship was established in December 2021 by Colleen’s daughter, Calla Ricciardi and son, Curt Deininger, to help other women learn to fly.

The first recipient of the Fellman Family Scholarship is Chad Helmke, a graduate of Indian Trail Academy, who plans to attend UW-Madison.

The scholarship, established in 2019 by Kenneth Fellman, the President of the Kenosha Community Foundation’s Board of Directors, is to be awarded to a student athlete in their senior year at a Kenosha County public high school who plans to attend UW-Madison. Preference is given to students who plan to study Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) or business-related fields.

The first recipients of the Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum (KTEC) Alumni Scholarships are:

Samuel Arnold, a graduate of Bradford High School, who plans to attend UW-Madison.

Dayanara Giles, a graduate of Reuther High School, who plans to attend UW-LaCrosse.

The scholarship is awarded to KTEC alumni who attended the school for at least the 7th and 8th grade.