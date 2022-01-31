Kenosha Community Health Center seeking board members

The Kenosha Community Health Center’s Board of Directors is seeking to appoint new members to ensure it has the capacity and skills to oversee the next phase of its work.

Board members are expected to commit to a two-year term, attend one monthly board and one monthly committee meeting, advise the Leadership team and act in an ambassadorial role for The Kenosha Community Health Center. The roles are unpaid, voluntary positions.

The group meets for board meetings the last Wednesday of each month.

Those interested should reply to Executive Assistant Jan Sandalow at jsandalow@kenoshachc.org or by calling 262-771-3553 to receive an application and begin the process.

