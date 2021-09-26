Kenosha County ADRC offers two support groups

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center, together with Walworth County, is offering two virtual support groups to help family caregivers stay connected and informed.

The Caregiver Coffee Club meets the first Wednesday of each month from 10-11 a.m., the next meeting will be on Oct. 6.

To accommodate employed caregivers, as well as those at home, the Family Caregiver Lunch Bunch meets from Noon to 1 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month. The next Lunch Bunch meets Oct. 7.

The group sessions are available by video conferencing or phone, and are facilitated by Dementia Care Specialists from the ADRCs of Kenosha and Walworth counties. To register contact Kenosha County ADRC at 262-605-6646 or Walworth County ADRC at 262-741-3273.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0