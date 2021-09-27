Kenosha County ADRC to co-host free performances of "In the Garden"

The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center, together with the ADRCs of Racine and Walworth counties, will host upcoming virtual performances of “In the Garden,” the second of three plays that make up the Remember Project.

The event will be offered free and held on Tuesday at two separate times. Virtual viewings, both individual and community, will be offered at 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and are free to the public, though reservations are required. Tickets are available through Eventbrite at https://krw-garden2021.eventbrite.com.

A link for the virtual presentations will be provided after reservations are made. The in-person virtual showing location will be held at: Health and Human Services, 1910 County Road NN., Elkhorn.

“Since 2015, the Remember Project has been touring in Wisconsin and Minnesota with their live productions of ‘Steering into the Skid,’ and ‘In the Garden,’” said Susan Johnson, dementia care specialist with the Kenosha County ADRC, “The combination of watching a play together followed by facilitated discussion is an excellent way to help create better understanding about the challenges facing those with memory loss as well as their families and friends. It is remarkable that the Remember Project artists have created a virtual format.”