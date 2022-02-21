Kenosha County ADRC to offer tools for caregivers course online

KENOSHA -- The Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center is now accepting applications for its next Powerful Tools for Caregivers course, to be conducted online.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a free, six-week educational series designed by Stanford University, intended to teach skills for how to take care of yourself while caring for a loved one. According to organizers, the program helps family caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.

The online sessions will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. each Wednesday, March 9 through April 13. To participate, caregivers must have internet access and access to a computer, iPad or other tablet.

They will receive a brief phone call from the program leader prior to the first session on how to use the Zoom video conference program. Classes are now also offered in Spanish.

Registration is required by Monday, March 7. To register, call 262-605-6646 or click the red registration button at http://adrc.kenoshacounty.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0