Kenosha County area presenters featured at Carthage College Celebration of Scholars

Kenosha area presenters were featured at the 2022 Celebration of Scholars event May 7-8 at Carthage College.

Presentations were given by students, faculty, and staff as Carthage celebrated their works of scholarship, research, and creativity.

The following area students presented at the event:

Bailey Figgins of Bristol presented “Impact of deposition conditions on the quality of silica nanoparticle crystalline structures.”

Asher Boucher of Burlington presented “Immunofluorescence Staining of Zebrafish Retinal Ganglion Cells.”

Sarah Young of Kenosha presented “Immunofluorescence Staining of Zebrafish Retinal Ganglion Cells.”

Nadine Broeffle of Kenosha presented “As Long As The Grass Shall Grow: Teaching Native American Heritage.”

Vanessa Chapa of Kenosha presented “Antimicrobial Properties of O-acylated Amino Acid Surfactants.”

Liza Iqbal of Kenosha presented “Antimicrobial Properties of O-acylated Amino Acid Surfactants.”

Qasim Iqbal of Kenosha presented “The Effect of Microgravity on the Life Cycle of Temperate Bacteriophages.”

Sahar Kherani of Kenosha presented “Athena and the Furies.”

Peyton May of Kenosha presented “The Influence of Crime on Business Investment/The Economy.”

Jordan Ball of Twin Lakes presented “Investigating Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Statistics and Data Science Courses.”

Victoria Wheeler of Kenosha presented “Implementing Sustainability Tools at Carthage.”

Sydney Sturino of Kenosha presented “Discovery of Antimicrobial-Producing Bacteria: A Tiny Earth Project.”

Emily Swanson of Burlington presented “Standardization of Care: Pressure Ulcers.”

