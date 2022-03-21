Kenosha County area students noted by colleges, univerisites

Illinois Wesleyan

Bailey Mattner, of Kenosha, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year at Illinois Wesleyan University. Mattner is a junior majoring in Theatre Arts. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must earn a GPA of 3.50 or better during the semester, based on 4.0 scale.

Palmer College

Emma Savaglio of Pleasant Prairie, has been accepted for enrollment for the spring 2022 trimester in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa.

The following Kenosha County students graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main campus in Davenport, Iowa on February 25: Collin Dobnikar of Pleasant Prairie; Angela Nevoso of Twin Lakes; and Ty Summers of Kenosha.

Dianna Bindelli and Kayla Komarec, both of Kenosha, have been named to the 2021 fall dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropratic in Davenport, Iowa.

Mount Mary

The following students from Kenosha County area were named to the Mount Mary University Fall 2021 Dean’s List in Milwaukee: Evee M. Wember, of Kenosha; Megan P. Sager of Union Grove; and Brianna L. Janicki of Beach Park, Ill. The Dean’s List honors full-time students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or better while taking 12 or more credits during the recent semester.

Upper Iowa

The following Upper Iowa University students from the Kenosha County area graduated in December in ceremonies in Fayette, Iowa: Jeannette Chandler, of Trevor, Cum Laude, with a Bachelor of Science in Health Services Administration; Kathryn Davis, of Trevor, with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; and Allysen Amborn, of Burlington, with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

UW-Madison

The following area students graduated Dec. 19 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during winter commencement ceremonies (listed by hometown):

Bristol: Anna Leigh Niles, with a Bachelor of Science in English Education, Highest Honors; and Griffin Switalla, with a Bachelor of Science in Management majoring in Marketing.

Kenosha: Julia Balli, with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies, Organizational and Professional Communication Emphasis, Honors; Derek Bauman, with a Bachelor of Science in Management, majoring in Marketing Major, Honors; Brianne Bencs, with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology, Honors; and Emma Henry, with a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Arts, Performance Emphasis.

Pleasant Prairie: Stephen Schostok, with a Bachelor of Science in Art.

Trevor: Duncan Marshall, with a Bachelor of Science in Finance.

Twin Lakes: Alyssa White, with a Bachelor of Science in Social Studies Education, Highest Honors.

