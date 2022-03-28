Kenosha County area students post accomplishments at colleges, universities

UW-Whitewater

UW-Whitewater students from Kenosha County were among the award winners at the DECA state conference held March 3-4 in Delevan in a variety of individual and team case study events and prepared project presentations. Natalie Hummelt, of Kenosha, who is studying Economics, won second place in Retail Management. Brenden Scheuermann, of Kenosha, who is studying Finance, won second place in Corporate Finance. Kara Winch, of Twin Lakes, who is studying Business, won third place in Sports & Entertainment Marketing. In addition to the individual student honors, the UW-Whitewater Chapter won the Community Service Award in recognition of fundraising efforts for The ALS Association-Wisconsin Chapter and the 400-plus hours of volunteer work the chapter members completed during the academic year.

UW-Twin Cities

The following Kenosha County area students have been named to the 2021 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. To qualify a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average. Earning honors were (listed by hometown, with year in school and college of study):

Bristol: Iris Flynn, sophomore, College of Design

Kenosha: Ryan Hahnfeld, sophomore, College of Liberal Arts; Brandon Knick, yunior, College of Science and Engineering; and Ethan Redlin, junior, College of Science and Engineering

Pleasant Prairie: Arielle Bealer, freshman, College of Education/Human Development; Kennedy Cummins, junior, College of Liberal Arts; Joshua Ichen, sophomore, College of Science and Engineering; Haily McArthey, senior, College of Biological Sciences; Michael States, sophomore, College of Sci and Engineering; and Kara Swift, sophomore, Carlson School of Management

Twin Lakes: Katelyn Strother, junior, College of Liberal Arts

UW-LaCrosse

The following Kenosha County area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December. The 57th Annual Winter Commencement was held at the La Crosse Center on Dec. 19 (listed by hometown):

Bristol: Anna Leigh Niles, Bachelor of Science, English Education Major, Highest Honors; and Griffin Switalla, Bachelor of Science, Management Major; Marketing Major

Kenosha: Julia Balli, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies Major: Organizational and Professional Communication Emphasis, Honors; Derek Bauman, Bachelor of Science, Management Major; Marketing Major, Honors; Brianne Bencs, Bachelor of Science, Sociology Major, Honors; and Emma Henry, Bachelor of Arts, Theatre Arts Major: Performance Emphasis

Pleasant Prairie: Stephen Schostok, Bachelor of Science, Art Major

Trevor: Duncan Marshall, Bachelor of Science, Finance Major

Twin Lakes: Alyssa White, Bachelor of Science, Social Studies Education Major, Highest Honors

