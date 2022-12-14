Kenosha County boys basketball preview: Central, St. Joseph must replace major pieces

So far, we've heard about the boys basketball prospects for Indian Trail, Christian Life and Reuther, and all three seemed to be poised for winning seasons this winter.

But what about the county's top two teams from last year - Central and St. Joseph?

And can Shoreland Lutheran, Wilmot and Bradford somehow find a way to get back on the radar of relevancy?

Well, much like it does every year, the Holiday Hoops Classic at Carthage College will tell us much more and provide an early-season litmus test on just who runs Kenosha County.

Keep an eye on Dec. 27 at 7:45 p.m. at Carthage for perhaps the best county boys game of the year, when Central (4-0) takes on Indian Trail (3-2).

The next day, Tremper takes on St. Joseph at UW-Parkside as part of the Holiday Classic.

That's right, this year's annual tournament features games at both Carthage and Parkside, so the entertainment will be even bigger and better.

Both the Falcons and Lancers have huge holes to fill this season, and so far they're looking just fine.

But will that translate to an entire season and a deep playoff run?

Central was a layup away from going to the WIAA Division 2 state championship game at the Kohl Center in Madison back in March, and the Andrew Alia (Drake University, D1)-led Lancers advanced to a Division 4 sectional semifinal before losing to eventual state runner-up Milwaukee Academy of Science by only nine points.

It was one of the most successful seasons in county boys basketball history.

Can it be duplicated this season?

Here's a look at the rest of the teams:

Central

Current record: 4-0, 2-0 Southern Lakes

Leading scorers: Elijah Griffin, 14.2 ppg, Alex Sippy, 12.8

Key returning letter-winners: John Kinzler, sr. guard; Sippy, sr. G; Ian Witt, sr. G; Wyatt Anderson, sr. F (3rd team all-SLC); Tony Wegel, sr. G; Nate Smothers, sr. G.

Newcomers: Quinn Burns, jr. G; Griffin, soph. G; Carson Schultz, jr. G; Liam Lubkeman, soph. C; Daniel Turner, soph. F; Collin Meininger, jr. F; Kris Post, jr. G.

Outlook: "We have a great group who work extremely hard in practice," said head coach James Hyllberg. "I think we have a lot of potential if guys can find their role and if everyone contributes on the defensive side and with rebounding."

"Our senior guards (Witt, Kinzler, Sippy) have some experience and all can score and can play defense. We also have some size and some toughness with Wyatt, Liam, Collin, and Daniel. I’m excited about our new guards who have been brought up from last season’s undefeated JV team. Elijah is a top prospect who can do a lot with the basketball and will be forced into a leadership role as our main point guard even as a sophomore. Liam is a legit 6-8 center who is only a sophomore. I can’t wait to see his progress as the year goes on."

Next game: Friday at Burlington (4-0)

St. Joseph

Current record: 4-1, 1-1 Metro Classic

Leading scorers: Eric Kenesie, 22.8 ppg, Peter Stapleton, 11.8

Key returning letter-winners: Kenesie, jr. 5-10 PG, HM all-MCC; Stapleton, sr. 6-2 SF; Jack McTernan, sr. 5-10 SG

Newcomers: Tommy Santarelli, JR, PG/SG; Kole Janis, JR, PG/SG; Jimere Davis, JR, G/SF; Lowell Werlinger, JR, SG; Jonathan Warosh, SR, SG/SF; Matthew Ashmus, JR, SF/PF; Dylan Love, JR, C; Peter Visconti, SOPH, PG/SG; Seth Boyle SOPH, PG; Campbell Kuiper SOPH, SF; Dominic Santarelli, FR, SF/PF; Dante Williams, FR, SG/SF

Outlook: "Eric Kenesie, Peter Stapleton, and Jack McTernan are all returning varsity players that should have an impactful season for us," head coach Jose Garcia said. "I believe we can be better than most think. Finishing in the top three in our conference this year. Goals are to strive to commit to our LANCER 3 MODEL: unity, enthusiasm, toughness."

Next game: Friday at Racine Lutheran (2-3, 1-1 MCC)

Bradford

Current record: 1-5, 0-2 Southeast

Leading scorers: DeAndre Jennings, 15 ppg, Andy Sauer, 9.5

Key returning letter-winners: Jennings, sr. G; Keany Parks, sr. F; Camren Chiapetta, sr. G.

Newcomers: Sauer, soph. G; Jamiir LeFlore, soph. PG; Nate Klemp, jr. C; Robby Belotti, soph. G; Nashaun Spikes, soph. G; Demarius Hearton, soph. G; Carmello Brooks, jr. PG; Kemonie Parks, jr. G.

Outlook: "We are very young and inexperienced this year," Bradford head coach Greg Leech said. "We are starting and playing many sophomores and juniors. We will be competitive within most of the conference. We expect to see continual improvement as the season progresses."

Next game: Thursday at Racine Horlick (1-4, 1-1 SEC)

Wilmot

Current record: 2-4, 0-2 Southern Lakes

Leading scorers: Cooper Zimmerman, 16 ppg, Jake Christiansen, 9.7

Key returning letter-winners: Anthony Corona, Sr., Forward, All-Conference Honorable Mention, Captain; Christiansen, Sr., Guard, All-Conference Honorable Mention, Captain; Zimmerman, Sr., Forward; Kade Frisby, Jr., Forward; Christian Irslinger, Soph., Guard. James Kiraly, Jr., Guard; Jeffrey Bruton, Jr., Guard.

Shoreland Lutheran

