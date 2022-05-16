Kenosha County collects over 1,800 pounds of medication during annual Drug Take Back Day

Local efforts on National Drug Take Back Day helped collect nearly a ton of medications, both prescribed and over-the-counter, Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman announced Monday.

The total weight of the drugs collected at the event was 1,883 pounds.

The events, held at five locations across the county on

April 30, were organized by the Kenosha County Division of Aging, Disability & Behavioral Health Services.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is an annual day of recognition that aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

The county's events not only helped safely dispose of medications but also provided education on how to use NARCAN and fentanyl test strips and information about services and support in Kenosha County.

Behavioral Health Manager Kari Foss and the Kenosha County Opioid Task Force have been educating the community about the dangers of street drugs laced with fentanyl since early 2021.

“I met a concerned father at Drug Take Back Day,” Foss said. “His college-age daughter is returning home soon, and he came to learn, get trained and obtain NARCAN. He was scared. Scared for her, her friends and our entire community, so he did what parents do: anything possible to keep their kids safe. That’s what keeps each one of us in both Human Services and law enforcement dedicated to this community.”

Foss thanked all of the community partners involved in making Drug Take Back Day a success. The agencies include the Kenosha Police Department, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Pleasant Prairie Police Department, Twin Lakes Police Department, UW-Parkside Police Department, Kenosha County Public Health, Kenosha Human Development Services, Professional Services Group and the Kenosha County Substance Abuse Coalition.

“This event is a reminder of how the community can come together to provide the support needed for recovery,” said Kerkman, “It is by the mutual support and sharing of resources that recovery remains a possibility and a priority for those experiencing substance use disorders. Thank you to all community partners for your dedication to Drug Take Back Day and all you do to support behavioral health in Kenosha County.”

The Kenosha County Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center, which can link people to resources for substance use disorder, may be reached from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 262-764-8555.

The Kenosha County crisis hotline operated by Kenosha Human Development Services is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, at 262-657-7188.

