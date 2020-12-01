Kenosha County Division of Aging & Disability Services announces name change

The Kenosha County Division of Aging & Disability Services has announced a name change to the Kenosha County Division of Aging, Disability & Behavioral Health Services.
The new name more accurately reflects all the populations the division serves, said Rebecca Dutter, division director.
“I’m delighted to announce this change,” Dutter said. “While services remain the same, the new name identifies the county’s behavioral health services. This is a great step forward.”
Dutter assumed her appointment in March, just a week before the pandemic’s impact was felt in Kenosha County. Dutter has worked for Kenosha County for over 20 years, having previously served as the Adult Protective Services Supervisor.
The Division of Aging, Disability & Behavioral Health Services is housed in the Kenosha County Human Services building and is also home to Adult Protective Services and the Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC). The building is located at 8600 Sheridan Road.
Adults with disabilities and those 65+ can access services and resources to support long-term care needs, as well as benefit specialists, transitional services for students, transportation information, caregiver supports and educational classes.
Behavioral Health Services are provided by several contracted agencies. One of the largest contractors, Kenosha Human Development Services Inc., provides Crisis Prevention, the Mental Health/Substance Abuse Resource Center, and a myriad of recovery-based services.
If you are in need or know someone in need of Behavioral Health Services, please call the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center at 262-764-8555. If you need to speak to someone immediately call the Crisis Line at 262-657-7188, which is answered 24 hours a day.
Throughout the pandemic, the division’s phone lines have remained open. For more information call the Kenosha County Division of Aging, Disability & Behavioral Health Services, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., at 262-605-6646.
