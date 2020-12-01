Kenosha County Division of Aging & Disability Services announces name change

The Kenosha County Division of Aging & Disability Services has announced a name change to the Kenosha County Division of Aging, Disability & Behavioral Health Services.

The new name more accurately reflects all the populations the division serves, said Rebecca Dutter, division director.

“I’m delighted to announce this change,” Dutter said. “While services remain the same, the new name identifies the county’s behavioral health services. This is a great step forward.”

Dutter assumed her appointment in March, just a week before the pandemic’s impact was felt in Kenosha County. Dutter has worked for Kenosha County for over 20 years, having previously served as the Adult Protective Services Supervisor.

The Division of Aging, Disability & Behavioral Health Services is housed in the Kenosha County Human Services building and is also home to Adult Protective Services and the Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC). The building is located at 8600 Sheridan Road.

Adults with disabilities and those 65+ can access services and resources to support long-term care needs, as well as benefit specialists, transitional services for students, transportation information, caregiver supports and educational classes.