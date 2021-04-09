Kenosha County Fair will go on

The 100th Anniversary of the first Kenosha County Fair will be celebrated Aug. 18-22, one year later than planned as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re going to bring all the excitement we would have had in 2020 into 2021,” fair manager Denise Zirbel confirmed Friday. “Honestly, I think there is a little more anticipation because of all the strange things that happened in 2020 and everything that needed to be cancelled.”

Zirbel said the full slate of fair Midway activities, grandstand and Creek Side Stage entertainment, and 4-H and Open Class judging will take place.

“It won’t be the 100th fair, because we also did not have fairs during WWII,” Zirbel said. “It’s the anniversary of the first fair, which was held in 1920.”

Zirbel said she has been working for nearly a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic on plans to provide a safe fair in coordination with the Wisconsin Association of Fairs and the International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions.

“I feel like we really are going to be prepared because we’ve been talking about it for a year,” Zirbel said. “It’s not like this snuck up on us.”