Kenosha County fall events

'Buzzed for Bees' fundraiser

Details: The Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network is raising funds for the group's Pollinator Patch Program, which aims to restore habitat for Wisconsin's native pollinators — including the federally endangered Rusty Patched Bumble Bee. During this event, visitors can purchase and enjoy a special "Bombus Brew," handcrafted from the Wisconsin native Sumac plant, served in a "Buzzed for Bees" pint glass! Participants can also use the photo booth and dance to the local band Frogwater while enjoying "a night of drinking and dining in celebration of these cool and critical creatures!"

Bloomin' Bands

Details: The Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha — in partnership with Cross Roads of Kenosha — hosts this tw-day music festival outside on the grounds of the Moose Lodge. All proceeds are used to fund local charities. All of the musicians and staff volunteer their time to this event. The band schedule: On Friday, Sept. 24: 5:30 p.m. Black Water Duo, 6:30 p.m. The Masquerade, 7:30 p.m. Lunde and 8:30 p.m. Smokin Gunz. On Saturday, Sept. 25: 3 p.m. The Last Chance Band, 4 p.m. 3 Floors Up, 5 p.m. Mean Gene, 6 p.m. The Chevelles, 7 p.m. Personality Crisis, 8 p.m. 89 Mojo and 9 p.m. Trip. The Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha is a service and community organization focusing on serving children and young adults. For more information, go to www.bloominbandskenosha.com