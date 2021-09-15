Kenosha County fall events

Kenosha County boasts a busy schedule of fall events:
Boundless Adventures
What: Military and Veterans Family Day
Where: Boundless Adventures, inside Bristol Woods County Park
When: 3 to 9 p.m. Sept. 24
Details: Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter, Kenosha County Parks, Boundless Adventures, and the Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services are hosting the second annual Military and Veterans Family Day climbing event at the ropes/obstacle course. Active-duty military, reserve personnel, veterans and their immediate families are invited to climb for free. The park will remain open for the general public to climb that day, with civilian tickets available for purchase.
All proceeds from the civilian tickets and other donations will go to the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association, an independent association of volunteers that donates 100 percent of funds raised to help support local veterans.
Registration for the event is required and must be done online at https://bit.ly/3mlnUI3. For more information, call the Kenosha County Division of Veterans Services at 262-605-6690.
Glow nights: Boundless Adventures hosts Saturday evening "Glow Nights" with a Disney theme (Disney tunes play while you climb) on Oct. 2 and a spooky Halloween theme on Oct. 30.
'Buzzed for Bees' fundraiser
What: "Buzzed for Bees"
Where: Public Craft Brewery, 628 58th St. in Downtown Kenosha
When: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 24
Details: The Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network is raising funds for the group's Pollinator Patch Program, which aims to restore habitat for Wisconsin's native pollinators — including the federally endangered Rusty Patched Bumble Bee. During this event, visitors can purchase and enjoy a special "Bombus Brew," handcrafted from the Wisconsin native Sumac plant, served in a "Buzzed for Bees" pint glass! Participants can also use the photo booth and dance to the local band Frogwater while enjoying "a night of drinking and dining in celebration of these cool and critical creatures!"
Bloomin' Bands
What: Bloomin' Band two-day festival
Where: Kenosha Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave.
When: Sept. 24-25
Details: The Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha — in partnership with Cross Roads of Kenosha — hosts this tw-day music festival outside on the grounds of the Moose Lodge. All proceeds are used to fund local charities. All of the musicians and staff volunteer their time to this event. The band schedule: On Friday, Sept. 24: 5:30 p.m. Black Water Duo, 6:30 p.m. The Masquerade, 7:30 p.m. Lunde and 8:30 p.m. Smokin Gunz. On Saturday, Sept. 25: 3 p.m. The Last Chance Band, 4 p.m. 3 Floors Up, 5 p.m. Mean Gene, 6 p.m. The Chevelles, 7 p.m. Personality Crisis, 8 p.m. 89 Mojo and 9 p.m. Trip. The Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha is a service and community organization focusing on serving children and young adults. For more information, go to www.bloominbandskenosha.com
Fall Wheel Ride
What: Fall Wheel Ride
Where: Kennedy Park, on Kenosha's lakefront
When: 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 25
Details: Bike riders will meet at 9 a.m. in Kennedy Park, on Kenosha's lakefront at 4051 Fifth Ave. and ride to the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, 5555 Seventh St., where there will be free concessions for bike riders and other activities from 10 a.m. to noon. This is a free event.
Marked routes will take riders from the lakefront to the Biergarten, utilizing segments of Kenosha County’s multi-use trail system for much of the way. Food and non-alcoholic refreshments will be provided for riders. This is a 12.6 mile round-trip bicycle ride. Riders are encouraged to register ahead of time (use the link on the Kenosha County Parks Facebook page).
Pumpkin Daze
What: Annual Pumpkin Daze
Where: Salem Lakes Highway/Fire Building, 11252 254th Court in Trevor
When: 10 a.m. to midnight Oct. 2
Details: There will be a "bounce house" set up inside the firehouse for children to enjoy, rain or shine. Food and beverages will be available, and the band Bella Cain will perform starting at 8 p.m. (Note: There is NOT a craft/vendor fair this year.)
Union Park ArtMarket
What: Kenosha ArtMarket
Where: Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 17
Details: The Kenosha ArtMarket takes place in the Union Park Arts District, featuring artists selling original fine art, jewelry, pottery and more in the park. Acoustic music will be scheduled throughout the day. Interested vendors should go to www.ArtMarketKenosha.org or on the Art Market tab at www.LemonStreetGallery.org.
Drive-Thru Dinner
What: Take and Heat Drive-Thru Lasagna Dinner
Where: St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Ave.
When: 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 22 and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 23
Details: The Kenosha Giving Circle, which helps more than 225 families each year at Christmas, is hosting this drive-thru dinner fundraiser. The meal includes lasagna, (choice of meat and cheese or just cheese), Italian bread, Italian bean salad and a brownie. The cost is $11 (one serving), $20 (two servings) or $36 (four servings). Dinners must be ordered in advance at stmarycatholic.org or by calling Kathy at 262-694-2051, starting Oct. 1. Note: Pick up dinners in the large parking lot off of 40th Avenue. (Follow the signs.) There were also be a Winter Hat and Glove/Mitten Collection during the dinner pickup. All sizes are needed, child through adult.