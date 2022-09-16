 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha County High School Calendar, Saturday, Sept. 17

CALENDAR

Saturday, Sept. 17

Swimming and diving – Bradford and Tremper at Jefferson Invite, 8 a.m. Indian Trail at Milwaukee South Invite, 8 a.m.

Cross country (9 a.m. unless noted) – Christian Life and St. Joe’s at UW-Parkside Invite. Bradford, Indian Trail, Central at UW-Parkside Invite. Shoreland Lutheran at St. Lawrence Seminary High School, Mt. Calvary, Wis. Tremper at Lake Denoon Middle School, Muskego, 10:20 a.m.

Boys soccer – The Prairie School at Bradford, 11:30 a.m. Central at Brookfield Central, 1 p.m. Christian Life at Westlake Christian Academy, Ill., 1 p.m.

Girls tennis – Tremper and Westosha at Lady Lancer Invite, 8 a.m.

Boys volleyball – Indian Trail at Germantown Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Girls volleyball – Wilmot at Delavan-Darien Invite, 9 a.m.

