KENOSHA, WI - Come out to Parkway Chateau at 12304 75th Street, Kenosha on Wednesday, July 28 between 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. for the Summer Job Fair, hosted by the Kenosha News, Southeastern Wisconsin Workforce Development Board, and Equus Workforce Solutions.

Meet with representatives from local companies who are hiring for jobs like administrative work, manufacturing, healthcare, and much more!

Pre-register as a job seeker to receive email updates and information about the event!

Vendor space is still available! Call Nick Iacona at 262-631-1790 or email nick.iacona@lee.net.

Job Seeker Preparation Tips:

Bring copies of your resume. If you need help updating your resume, visit the Employment Resource Center at one of the workforce locations: Racine: 1717 Taylor Ave | Burlington: 1072 Milwaukee Ave | Kenosha: 8600 Sheridan Road

Dress for the job fair like you would for an interview.

Be prepared to answer questions about yourself.

Show up with a great attitude.

Do your research - know what companies will be there and learn something about the companies you are interested in working for before attending.

If possible, apply online to the companies you are interested in before the event.