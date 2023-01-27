Kenosha County judge dismisses injunction sought by former village official to block documents about probe

A Kenosha County Circuit Court judge has dismissed a request for an injunction to block the release of documents about an investigation into former Pleasant Prairie public works director John Steinbrink Jr.

Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed the injuction request, filed last September by Steinbrink Jr., indicating that the action was filed after the 10-day deadline for such a filing limited by law, and was filed against the wrong defendants.

The injunction was filed against the Village of Pleasant Prairie, and not against “the authority or authorities whose conduct he seeks to regulate,” Schroeder said in his decision.

The injunction request was filed after Kevin Mathewson of Kenosha requested a report made by the Pleasant Prairie Police Department about its initial investigation into Steinbrink Jr., which was later turned over to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

The Racine Sheriff’s Office would later recommend charges against Steinbrink Jr. to the Racine District Attorney’s Office.

Steinbrink Jr. is currently facing six felony charges including one count of theft-false representation as party to a crime and five counts of misconduct in public office-excess authority.

Steinbrink Jr. will have 20 days after Schroeder’s decision, made Tuesday, Jan. 24, to appeal the court’s decision, according to Pleasant Prairie Police Department officials. Until that time has expired or the appeal, if any, is concluded, state law prohibits the release of the documents.