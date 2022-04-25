Kenosha County medical examiner issues warning after 3 suspected overdose deaths in 4 days

The Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office spoke out Monday after three suspected overdose deaths in four days, renewing concerns about the dangers of illegal drugs that may be laced with fentanyl and other deadly substances.

Medical Examiner Patrice Hall said the first of the three most recent suspected overdose deaths occurred Friday. Two of the cases were in the City of Kenosha; one was in the Village of Pleasant Prairie.

While the specific causes of these deaths are to be determined pending toxicology results, Hall said her office is seeing a continuing trend of fentanyl being added to other substances, often without the user’s knowledge.

“We’re seeing fentanyl mixed into things,” Hall said. “We’re seeing xylazine, which is a large-animal tranquilizer. You literally don’t know what you’re getting.”

Kenosha County had 53 toxicity deaths in 2021, 40 of which involved fentanyl or a fentanyl analog, Hall noted.

Use test strips

While Hall strongly advises against the use of illegal drugs and the misuse of prescription medications, she said those who do choose to use should obtain fentanyl test strips so they will know if it is included in the substances they’ve obtained.

The strips, which were previously considered drug paraphernalia, are now legal under a recent Wisconsin state law change, Hall said.

Test strips are available locally from Vivent Health-Kenosha, which can be reached at 262-657-6644 or online at https://viventhealth.org/locations/kenosha/.

Kenosha County Public Health has also placed an order for test strips and plans to soon begin distributing them as part of its Narcan training program, said Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit.

Use of Narcan

Narcan — a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose — is another life-saving tool that Hall and Freiheit recommend and is readily available to all adults in Kenosha County at no charge.

More information about this program is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/1916/Narcan-Distribution-Program, by calling 262-605-6741, or by sending an email to narcan@kenoshacounty.org.

Many other resources are also available to help people with a substance use disorder, Hall said.

More information about other drug prevention and recovery programs and resources is available at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/1844/Drug-Prevention-Programs and https://www.saveliveskenosha.org.

“Help is available in our community for anyone who is struggling with substance use,” Hall said. “No life is not worth saving, and there are many resources available in our community to help prevent these tragedies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0