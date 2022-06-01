Kenosha County Parks to offer another busy schedule of summer programs for all ages

Kenosha County Parks is offering another busy summer of free community activities, according to the Kenosha County Parks Department.

The Warrior Poet Yoga Series kicked off the season in May, offering free yoga classes at a different park every Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The rest of the regularly scheduled weekly activities in the parks are set to launch the week of June 13 at Petrifying Springs Park. These include Yoga in the Park and Movie Nights in the Park.

The Kenosha County Parks Department also plans to bring back special events this year, including Symphony in the Garden and the Bristol Woodstock Concert Series, plus the return of the annual Picnic in the Park.

“Whether it’s these great, free, programs and events or the beautiful landscapes that are present year-round, our parks have so much to offer to our residents and visitors,” County Executive Samantha Kerkman said. “I encourage people to get out this summer and explore all that’s available.”

Some of the summer’s major activities include:

Regular weekly events (free)

Saturdays and Sundays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., through Sept. 25: Warrior Poet Yoga Series.

Locations vary every session, for a complete list of locations go to https://facebook.com/kenoshacountyparks or https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2183/Warrior-Poet-Yoga.

Mondays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., June 13 through Aug. 13, Petrifying Spring Park Area #3: Yoga in the Park Presented by Hot Yoga Kenosha. Registration is encouraged. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/YITP2022.

Thursdays, 6 to 8 p.m., June 16 through Aug. 18, Bristol Woods Park: Bristol Woodstock sponsored by Kenosha County Parks, Gruber Law Offices LLC, Aetna Medicare Solutions, and Pringle Nature Center. Grab your lawn chairs or picnic blankets and enjoy the sounds of local artists in the park. Each concert is subject to weather conditions. The event is free to attend and fun for all ages. Featuring a variety of music genres, Bristol Woodstock is sure to get anyone on their feet. Go to https://www.kenoshacounty.org/2128/Bristol-Woodstock-Concert-Series for more information. This year’s lineup includes:

June 16: The Troy Leisemann Jazz Quartet

June 23: Acoustic Blu

June 30: JiMarth

July 7: Donnell Reed

July 14: Jesse Tyler Frewerd and Canary Canyon

July 21: The StanDard Jazz Project

July 28: TBD

Aug. 4: Sweet Sheiks

Aug. 11: TBD

Aug. 18: Indigo Canyon

Fridays at dusk, June 17 through Aug. 19, Petrifying Spring Park Biergarten: Gruber Law Offices Presents Movie Night in the Park. All movies are subject to cancelation due to weather conditions. This year’s movie lineup is:

June 17: Encanto

June 24: Field of Dreams

July 1: Eternals

July 8: Footloose

July 15: Spider-Man: No Way Home

July 22: Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure

July 29: Beetlejuice

Aug. 5: Luca

Aug. 12: Gremlins

Aug. 19: Dog

Special events (free to attend)

Saturday, June 4, 9 a.m. to noon: The Kenosha County Bike Rodeo is a free, family-friendly event that promotes bike safety and safety of trails for people of all ages. Come on out for an organized ride from Petrifying Springs Park (meet in the Highway JR parking lot) to the Moose Lodge, 3003 30th Ave, Kenosha. Activities at the Moose Lodge include free concessions, bike safety classes, bike checks, raffles, food, and the Kenosha Police Department bike auction.

Wednesday, June 15, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.: Pop Up Class: Total Body Strength in the Park presented by Hot Yoga Kenosha. Participants will meet at Petrifying Springs Park Area #3 for this one-hour, low impact High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) class. This workout will incorporate muscle toning and cardio exercises to strengthen core powerhouse muscles while burning fat. All levels are welcome to participate. Participation is free but pre-registration is encouraged at https://bit.ly/StrengthInThePark2022.

Saturday, June 18, 7 to 10 a.m.: DairyAir Bike Ride from Silver Lake Park Beach to the Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast held at the Elfering Farm, 15324 Horton Road, Bristol. People are asked to use their best judgment and participate based on their own skill level. There will also be special bike parking at the Dairy Breakfast for riders. A Kenosha County Sheriff’s squad will follow the back of the pack for safety purposes. The bike ride is FREE. Pre-registration is encouraged at http://dairyairbikeride2022.eventbrite.com/. Breakfast cost is $10 (children under 6 are free). Tickets for the breakfast are available at the event only while supplies last.

Saturday, July 30, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten: Symphony in the Garten Presented by the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra and Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers, with opening act the Spare Animals.

Saturday, Aug. 20, 4 p.m. to dusk at Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten: Picnic in the Park, including family activities and live music headlined by Failure to Launch

