Kenosha County parks to offer busy schedule of summer programs; new events launch this week

Kenosha County Parks is offering of number of free outdoor activities this summer that are sure to get everyone moving, County Executive Jim Kreuser announced Friday.

“I love to see our parks are filled with people, enjoying activities or simply taking in the scenery,” Kreuser said. “With the schedule that our staff has put together, there will be more than enough reasons to come out to our great county parks this summer.”

Several regularly scheduled weekly activities are set to launch this week at Petrifying Springs Park. They include Yoga in the Park, Fitness in the Park, and Movie Nights in the Park.

There are also new activities this year, including Symphony in the Park, the Bristol Woodstock Concert Series, the Blues and Twilight Jazz Women’s Suffrage Celebration, plus the return of the annual Picnic in the Park.

The Traveling Yoga Series kicked off the season in May, offering free yoga classes at a different park every Saturday and Sunday, from 9 to 10 a.m.

Free weekly events