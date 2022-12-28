Kenosha County Public Health providing $5 radon test kits in trade for nonperishable food donation

Kenosha County Public Health is offering $5 radon test kits throughout January — Radon Action Month — to anyone who donates a nonperishable food item.

There is a limit of one kit per person. All food donations will go to local food pantries.

“This is a great opportunity to ensure your home is safe from radon and to help the community at the same time,” said Mark Melotik, Environmental Manager with Kenosha County Public Health. “It’s also a good time to think about lower-level home offices and work-from-home situations. The only way to know if you have a radon issue is to test.”

Radon is an odorless, radioactive gas and is the nation’s second leading cause of lung cancer, accounting for roughly 20,000 deaths each year.

Testing is offered locally through the Kenosha/Walworth Radon Information Center, and funded through a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Beginning in February, this test will cost $15 per kit.

The test kit includes a small vial that must be left open to the air in the lowest livable level of a home, usually the basement, for 48 to 50 hours. The vial is then capped and mailed to Accustar Labs, which generally provides the results within three days via mail, email or telephone. Shipping and analysis of the kit is free.

Those with homes that test at an elevated level of radon are urged to contact Kenosha County Public Health for more information about mitigation options.

The January test kit offer is redeemable Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Kenosha County Public Health office in the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha, Entrance D, or from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Department of Public Works in the County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.

More information about the Radon Information Center is available online at