Kenosha County Sheriff's Capt. Bill Beth appealing demotion; insubordination charge detailed in report

It further states Capt. Beth implemented the new system without authorization from superiors Levin or Sheriff David Beth, Capt. Beth’s cousin.

“He was even told by his colleague Captain Miller to not implement the system without receiving authorization from Chief Deputy Levin or Sheriff Beth. Captain Beth did not heed that sound professional advice,” the statement of charges reads. “Instead, Captain Beth implemented his plan to allow trade days, even though Chief Deputy Levin told Captain Beth and others in December 2020 that no special assignment time was authorized.”

Capt. Beth presented the plan to Sheriff Beth, Levin and fellow captains on Feb. 9, after trades had already been approved, according to the statement of charges, at which time the county initiated the investigation that led to Beth’s demotion.

“Captain Beth's conduct reflects poor and inexcusable judgment, insubordination, manipulation, dishonesty, and conduct unbecoming of a Captain,” the statement of charges reads, calling for the reduction in rank “at minimum.”

Beth has the option of opening the disciplinary appeal to the public, but has not done so. The Finance and Administration Committee has the full authority to sustain his demotion to sergeant, reverse it, dismiss the charges or even discharge, Rose said.