Kenosha County Sheriff's Citizen's Academy classes about to begin

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth and the department have announced Sheriff’s Citizens’ Academy classes are set to begin.

Classes will be held once a week and will begin Tuesday, Oct. 26, and end Nov. 30.

The Citizens’ Academy is a six-week overview of all aspects of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department followed by a graduation ceremony.

Highlights of the academy include tours of all the Sheriff’s Department facilities, in depth discussions and demonstrations by the Detentions Division, Operations Division, K-9 unit and a simulated drunk driving arrest. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and Kenosha County residents. Only 20 applicants will be accepted.

Applications are available by email at KSDPIO@kenoshacounty.org, on the department website at https://www.kenoshacounty.org/551/Citizens-Academy, or at the sheriff’s department. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 15.

