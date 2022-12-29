Kenosha County Sheriff's Department gives gifts to Wilson Elementary students

Christmas came early for students at Wilson Elementary School when the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department came to the school Dec. 19 bearing gifts.

Every student in the school, 123 students total, was given a gift during the annual event, which has been in place for several years.

The sheriff's department buys the gifts with their own money, based on a list given to them by event coordinator Brittney Stamborski.

"The kids are asked by counselors/teachers to write down what kinds of things they would like for Christmas - some years they'll give a few options, this year each child had only picked one item," Stamborski said in an email. "I get in touch with the school, they send over a roster with wishes and then I get to work with my spreadsheet. I break everything down by grade and start collecting sponsors throughout the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department."

Stamborski, who also works as an admissions/release specialist supervisor for the sheriff's department, then collects the gifts from those who bought them, makes sure they are well wrapped and then distributes them at the school.

"People bring their presents/money to me and I frantically play Santa (along with my mom, who helps me do plenty) in a Conference Room for weeks at a time, emerging only for a new roll of tape or the promise of caffeine," she said.

This year's most popular gifts were Play Doh, fidget toys and slime.

"Lego is always a really safe bet, though, and I usually stock up on those before the lists ever come in. I'm ready!" Stamborski said. "I do my best to match up extra things that are donated and ensure that everyone has at least a couple surprises in store."

In addition to the gifts, The Lettering Machine embroidered knit hats for all the students.

"They came through for us in a big way, and now every kid at the school has a warm winter hat with their school's emblem," Stamborski said.

The coordination and organization of the event also heavily involves people delivering packages to Stamborski's house.

"The entirely unsung heroes of this event are the people who faithfully deliver ridiculous amounts of packages to my house without a word of complaint," Stamborski said. "Yes, of course it's their job, but tight schedules, repeated trips and cold weather could all make someone really dislike the parts involved with meeting the demands of a compulsive toy-finder. They have never, ever failed me, and the event is better for their own dedication and assistance, even if they didn't know what the heck I was doing with all that Play Doh."

Stamborski said the event is a happy tradition at Wilson Elementary, and is reflects the importance of coming together as a community "over things we can all agree upon-- we're all people and deserving of the basics in life, including consideration and love."

"The event isn't just to get some toys to some kids because 'kids love toys.' Sometimes these kids are asking for socks and blankets, and that's a real wake up call," she said. "You find yourself pushing harder. And you'll do it over and over, because what drives you isn't the toys. It's the chance to meet a real need, and those are new and varied and important, year after year."

KSD Sgt. David Wright said the event is special to the sheriff's department.

"We love supporting Wilson School and bringing joy to the children," Wright said. "We are happy to provide Christmas presents for students. It might be the only gift they get."

Stamborski said she would love to see similar programs at other schools with students in need.

"I don't want anyone to feel left behind, without hope or without a sense of belonging, least of all children," she said. "I want to see the Wilson event continue, in particular, because I've learned so many names and faces in the past few years. I have a vested interest in seeing them grow up and seeing their interests shift from Barbie dolls to art supplies. These whole human beings are having their worlds shaped right now. Why not try to affect it for the better?"