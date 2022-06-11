Kenosha County Sheriff's Division of Emergency Management, other agencies to take part in training exercise Sunday at Bristol Renaissance Faire grounds

The Kenosha Sheriff's Division of Emergency Management in conjunction with the Bristol Renaissance Faire, emergency response agencies, and jurisdictional partners, will be hosting an emergency preparedness Full-Scale Exercise in the area of the Bristol Renaissance Faire between 7 am and 1 pm on Sunday.

It is a training exercise only and the department advises the community there will be increased activity for emergency response vehicle traffic throughout the exercise area near and around the Bristol Renaissance Faire.

Many local emergency personnel will participate in the training exercise to aid in assessing skills and plans for emergency response in a community crisis.

