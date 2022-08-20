 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha County's "Picnic in the Park" events Saturday postponed

  • Updated
  • 0

Kenosha County Parks' "Picnic in the Park" celebration Saturday in Petrifying Springs Park was postponed due to the possibility of poor weather.

Concerns that those attending would have shelter from a possible thunderstorm led to the decision.

County officials said the free event, featuring music, kids' activities, food trucks and fireworks, has a rain date planned to hold it on Saturday, Aug. 27, but specific details for the rescheduled event are still being worked out.

Details of the rescheduled event will be released in coming days.

