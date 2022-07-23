Kenosha Creative Space holds second annual Creative Space Fest Downtown

On a hot, windy Saturday afternoon, the Kenosha Creative Space welcomed the community to its second annual Creative Space Fest featuring live music, games, food and art vendors Downtown at 624 57th St.

The event, which started at 11 a.m., stretched down 57th Street between 6th and 7th avenues. Vendors selling framed artwork, jewelry, clothing and food lined the sides of the street.

Live music kicked off at 12:30 p.m., with a performance by Mykal Baas & The Delivery Men.

A separate performance area was set up for acoustic music with Brent Mitchel kicking off those performances at 1:30.

The Creative Space Fest is held to raise money for the Kenosha Creative Space, which aims to promote the arts within the community. Francisco Loyola, executive director of the Kenosha Creative Space, said art and music are ways people can connect with others who are different from them.

“I see arts, music, food and dancing as a way for the community to come together,” Loyola said. “It doesn’t matter the demographics or background (of other people).”

Loyola said art is also a way to communicate similarities between people and spark important conversations.

Cole Stout, a jewelry maker, came to the Creative Space Fest to sell hand-made jewelry. “I’ve been at it for two years,” Stoud said. “I work mostly with crystals, copper and silver alloys.”

Stout said they were looking forward to sharing their work with others, as well as enjoying the musicians lined up to play throughout the event.

“I really enjoy these kinds of events because they’re a really good opportunity for creatives to share work they’re proud of with other people,” Stout said.

This was the first year Cheryl Koehler, owner of Cherrellos, attended the event. Koehler sells hand-dyed custom tie-dye clothing.

Koehler brought her own custom tie-dye creations to the Creative Space Fest, and brought clothing for patrons to dye.

“I am really looking forward to having families come and do some tie-dye,” said Koehler. “I have pre-wrapped up a whole bunch of spiral tie-dyes, so you can purchase tie-dye here and be able to bag it up and take it home.”

Koehler said this was her first workshop, outside of running one for her nephew’s birthday party.

Michelle Warnecke, who is a member of the band Indigo Canyon, said funding the arts is important to her because it helps people meet other people.

“I think it probably really helps with mental health and helps connect the community together,” Warnecke said, “and helping people get comfortable expressing themselves. I think it’s good for a lot of things.”