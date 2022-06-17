Kenosha Creative Space Will be Hosting the Third Annual Make Music Kenosha Event on Tuesday, June 21st

For the third year in a row, Kenosha Creative Space will be ringing in the summer solstice by inviting the community to participate in a worldwide celebration of music. The Make Music Kenosha Block Party is set to take place from 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21st until midnight, on 57th St, between 6th and 7th Ave.

“This is the first year the event will be able to take place in the way that we have always imagined it,” said Francisco Loyola, Kenosha Creative Space executive director. “Due to the pandemic we have had to host smaller events than we would have liked to. Now, everyone will see what we have wanted to achieve since the beginning.”

The Make Music Kenosha Block Party is a family-friendly festival, and admission is free of charge. There will be several local food vendors including BLAK Coffee, Big Head Tacos, and Haydn Cheese providing refreshments for purchase, as well as a pop-up biergarten. Additional local businesses including Lemon Street Gallery, Bluehouse Books, and Rustic Road Brewing Company will be participating in Make Music Kenosha as well by hosting their own clinics and events throughout the day.

“It’s not just about listening to music,” said Loyola, “ It’s a celebration of how important music is in life. We are inviting everyone to come and not just listen to the music but play the music with us.” Throughout the day there will be several clinics offered to attendees of all ages, including a songwriter clinic, a ukulele clinic, and a Banging on Buckets clinic hosted by local band Would You Kindly?’s guitarist, Paul Hoskins.

“I’ve lived in big cities, I’ve lived in Chicago, and the music and art scenes here in Kenosha are so uniquely inclusive and welcoming," said Gina Hoskins, lead singer of Would you Kindly? and event coordinator for Make Music Kenosha, “Kenosha has such a loving music scene and everyone should get to experience it.” Hoskins has been involved in Make Music Kenosha since its fruition and played a large role in this year's marketing and coordination. “It wouldn’t be possible without the help from Gina and her bandmates. They have gone above and beyond,” said Loyola.

There will be a main stage as well as an acoustic stage at the event. Miss B Haven will be opening up the Make Music Kenosha’s main stage at 1:00 p.m., followed by Ivy Ford at 2:30 p.m., Mykal Baas & The Delivery Men at 4:00 p.m., Spirit Shakers at 5:30 p.m., Grupo Tridente at 7:00 p.m., Stone Theory at 8:30 p.m., and Lunde at 10:00 p.m.. The acoustic stage will feature Nico Speak Free at 10:30 a.m., Party Marty at 11:30 a.m., Rose Aqua at 12:30 p.m., Kyle Young at 2:30 p.m., Benjamin Mercado at 3:30 p.m., Dayna Renée at 4:30 p.m., Travis Robinson & Simply Jenna at 5:30 p.m., Alex Calahan at 1:30 p.m., xXCelloismXx at 6:30 p.m., Shane McNeeley at 7:30 p.m., and Dezrick Bowers at 8:30 p.m.. The night will end with an Open Jam/Karaoke Kickback from 9:30 p.m. until 12 a.m..

For more information on the event and a closer look at days the lineup and clinics, head to makemusicday.org/Kenosha or the Make Music Kenosha page on Facebook. “I want to show people the importance of music and poetry in their community,” said Loyola, “This an event for all ages, all genders, all abilities. Our goal is to see community participation and use music as a happy excuse to gather together.”

