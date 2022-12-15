Kenosha eSchool holds winter social emotional learning event

Students and families of the Kenosha eSchool gathered in person Thursday for the school's winter social emotional learning event. It included cookie decorating, crafts and games.

The event, which was optional, was held specifically for elementary students to allow for social time, and to create a sense of community and connection.

"These are basically events that we provide to (give our students) social emotional time because they're all virtual," said Maggie Jagel, a K-3 teacher at the eSchool. "We want to make sure that they still have that connection (and) that sense of community."

Activities at the event included cookie decorating, "minute to win it" games, pin the nose on Rudolph games and different crafts. Jagel said she, along with her co-teacher, plan the social emotional learning events together.

"We've already done a back-to-school event, we did a fall event (and) we did a virtual event, too, because not every kid who's in eSchool wants to come in-person,"Jagel said.

Principal Anthony Casper said the event is a great opportunity to build community in a school that is largely virtual.

"It's important to have the opportunity to come in the school and build community," Casper said. "Teachers are doing a good job with that."

Students and parents alike enjoyed the event.

"I love it," said 8-year-old Dylan Kowalski. "I absolutely love it."

Kowalski said he had not been at the event for very long, but he enjoyed doing some of the crafts.

"My favorite part was eating the cookie I made," he said. "I made it to look like a Christmas tree."

Kowalski's parents, Steph and Tim, also enjoyed the event. "It's great that the school puts it on," Steph said.

Tim added that the combination of online learning and in-person social emotional learning events "gives the kids a balance."

Jagel said this is the first year for elementary social emotional learning events at the Kenosha Unified School district site, and hopes to continue to offer them.

"It's an important part of learning," Jagel said. "I'm happy the district is allowing us to hold this event."