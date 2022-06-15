Kenosha feels the pinch as gas prices increase

Kenosha citizens and gas station owners alike are struggling with rising gas prices.

Prices are sitting around $5.19 at most Kenosha gas stations, with some offering lower prices with cash payments, according to gasbuddy.com. One of these stations is locally owned Lou Perrine’s, which is offering gas at a cash price of $5.04 per gallon as of Wednesday.

Anthony Perrine, owner of Lou Perrine’s gas stations, said while his supply of gas has been stable, deliveries are now only available every three to four days, as opposed to every day or every other day. Ordering gas for his business is a balancing act of checking for the best market prices and guaranteeing the fastest delivery possible as delivery companies struggle with a shortage of drivers, Perrine said.

“We’re unbranded [at Lou Perrine’s] when it comes to fuel, so we get to shop around the market and find who’s got the best price that day,” Perrine said. “So we have to actively look at prices every day.”

Perrine said he has noticed less customers as people try to drive less frequently, and some customers complaining about how little gas they get while paying more money.

“Twenty dollars used to get you half a tank. It’s a quarter of a tank now,” Perrine said. “People have less money at the end of the day. They have less disposable income so you're seeing less inside sales.”

As prices increase, some customers, such as Boyle Winston, have been using loyalty points at Lou Perrine’s to pay for gas, which Perrine said he has seen more frequently lately.

“I’m here because you get some kind of cash back,” Winston said Tuesday as he filled up gas for his tractor at Lou Perrine’s downtown location.

Many customers expressed frustration with the prices. Eva Alashi said she’s felt the price increase.

“I’m putting a lot of money into gas,” Alashi said. “I’m a server, too, and I feel like people aren’t coming out to the restaurant [partly due to gas prices]. I also have kids.”

Sam Beal said he believes high prices are due to price gouging.

“It is ridiculous,” Beal said. “It’s unfair, that’s all I can say.”

Drivers from Illinois, however, have taken advantage of Kenosha’s prices while they’re in town, according to Perrine. Jessica Dumdie of Chicago, who came to Kenosha on Tuesday to go to the beach, took a picture of the gas prices to show to her friends over the border.

“This is the cheapest I’ve seen in a long time,” Dumdie said.

No matter the cost of gas prices, drivers need it to get to work, to drive their kids to school and to run their daily errands. Customer Julie Voie-Armour will buy gas even if the prices are “outrageous,” she said.

“It costs what it costs. I can’t do anything about it,” Voie-Armour said.

During this time while gas prices are high and money is tight – for both individuals and small businesses – Perrine encouraged Kenosha residents to shop local.

“It's not easy. It's not always going to be the cheapest route. But we need the city to support local as much as possible,” Perrine said. “We're the ones that care about our community.”

