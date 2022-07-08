Kenosha Hawks 12U softball team coach continues to lead team after heart transplant in December

Last December, Matt Troha, the Kenosha Hawks 12U and Lance Middle School women's basketball coach, learned he would have to undergo a heart transplant.

"I got my transplant Dec. 3 and I was out for about three months where I was at home recovering," Troha said.

Troha gradually started to return to softball coaching in March because of his passion for guiding and instructing 12U softball.

"I wanted to come back for these girls," Troha said. "That's pretty much the biggest thing is me coming back and getting these girls coached and ready for the season and not just sitting and watching them struggle."

There have been 47 games for the 12U team since April and Troha said he was there for every game.

Troha has been coaching softball for about 12 years, and started coaching for the Kenosha Hawks about 2 years ago.

Since his surgery, Troha still has to undergo procedures every other month to test his heart for rejection.

Troha said he was thankful for Matt Bradley, who coaches softball at Indian Trail High School and Academy and Mahone Middle School.

"I was very lucky to have Matt Bradley step in and coach these girls for three months, during those winter practices" Troha said. "(I) definitely owe a lot to him and the program and him helping me out during this time."