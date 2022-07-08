Kenosha Homecoming Car Show to return July 26-31

The Kenosha County Historical Society will host its first Kenosha Homecoming Car Show since 2017 from July 26-31.

The Homecoming Car Show is a signature event in the Kenosha area and is a highly-anticipated experience for AMC and other made-in-Kenosha collectors. The car show is typically held every three years, but got pushed from 2020 to 2022 due to the pandemic, Kenosha County Historical Society Executive Director Chris Allen said.

“So now after five years, we’re really chomping at the bit to have this wonderful car show back in Kenosha,” Allen said.

Allen said he is expecting a high turnout this year. As of Friday, car parts vendors and car collectors are coming from 28 states and across Canada for the show. As for visitors, Allen said he has talked to people coming from Australia and across Europe to celebrate American Motors and Kenosha’s car history.

“I think because it's been so long since we've had the show, car collectors around the country and around the world put us on the calendar, and they're going to make sure that they get to Kenosha this year,” Allen said.

Kenosha’s automobile history is multigenerational and the Kenosha Homecoming Car Show is somewhat of a family reunion, as well, Allen said. It began in 1902 when the Jeffery Company started manufacturing cars in Kenosha, and automobile history spans from then until around 2010, according to Allen.

“They continued to make cars here until 1917 when Charlie Nash bought the company. Nash was here and merged with Hudson motorcars in 1954, and that's what created American Motors Corporation, AMC,” Allen said.

There were close to 1,000 cars on display and over 230 vendors in 2017, when the show was last held. The Kenosha Homecoming Car Show is the largest AMC show in the world, Allen said.

The Kenosha History Center recommends cars and swap meet vendors to preregister for the show. Registrations can be found on the History Center website and can be mailed or dropped off in person to the Kenosha History Center. Cars sand vendors can also register the day of the show at Kennedy Park.

Allen said many still think of Kenosha as an automobile town, and the car show pays homage to the magnitude of Kenosha’s automobile history.

“I’m very excited for the car show to be back in Kenosha,” Allen said.

Schedule of Events

Tuesday, July 26:

• Evening Car Cruise-in at Ruffolo’s Special Pizza 2, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

3931 45th St., Kenosha

Wednesday, July 27:

• Open House at Alfano Performance AMC Speed Shop, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

3401 Roosevelt Rd., Kenosha

• Dyno Day at Don’s Auto Parts & Machine Shop, noon - 4 p.m.

6814 39th Ave., Kenosha

There is a fee to have your car tested

• Racing at Great Lakes Dragaway, 5 p.m.

18411 1st St., Union Grove

There is a fee

• Evening Car Cruise-in at Mars Cheese Castle, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

2800 West Frontage Rd., Kenosha

Thursday, July 28

• Daytime Car Cruise-in at The Sandlot Bar and Grill, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

9251 Antioch Rd., Salem

• Gremlin Event at Jeffery Elementary School, 1 p.m. - 2p.m.

4011 87th St., Kenosha

• Evening Car Cruise-in at Filomena’s Restaurant and Cortese’s Banquet Hall, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

1300 Sheridan Rd., Kenosha

Friday, July 29

• Homecoming Car Show Swap Meet at Kennedy Park, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

4051 5th Ave., Kenosha

There is a fee to have a space at the swap meet

• Ice Cream Social at Nash Elementary School, 1 p.m.

6801 99th Ave., Kenosha

Ice cream will be available to purchase

• Homecoming Car Show “Parade”

Staging at Southport Beach House parking lot, 7501 2nd Ave., Kenosha

Depart Southport Park at 4 p.m.

Travel west on 78th Street

Right on Seventh Avenue, continue through Downtown Kenosha

Continue on Sixth Avenue

Right into Pennoyer Park, continue through Kennedy Park, continue through Simmons Island Park

End at Kenosha History Center for Kenosha Homecoming Block Party event

• Kenosha Homecoming Block Party at Kenosha History Center, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

220 51st Pl., Kenosha

Saturday, July 30

• 2022 Kenosha Homecoming Car Show and Swap Meet at Kennedy Park, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

4051 5th Ave., Kenosha

There is a fee to show your car or have a space at the swap meet. Free for spectators.

• Racing at Great Lakes Dragaway, 9 a.m.

18411 1st St., Union Grove

There is a fee